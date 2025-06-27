Top Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 25th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., NU, Bank of America, SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, and Intuit are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership interests in publicly traded banking institutions, entitling shareholders to potential dividends and capital appreciation. Their performance is influenced by factors such as interest-rate movements, the health of the loan portfolio, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $540.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,292,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646,467. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $543.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,489. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $283.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a market capitalization of $786.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 44,459,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,981,399. NU has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 12,621,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,766,305. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,280,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,450,637. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.33. The stock had a trading volume of 906,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $758.11. 529,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.00.

