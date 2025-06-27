Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 162,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,199,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Block Energy Trading Up 3.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.27.
Block Energy Company Profile
Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.
