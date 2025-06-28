Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,042,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

