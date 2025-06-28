Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

