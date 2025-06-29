Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

