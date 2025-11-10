Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 787.40

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 796.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 573.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 697.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 474.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

