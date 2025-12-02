1,287 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,311,000 after buying an additional 102,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after acquiring an additional 340,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 926,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average is $192.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.