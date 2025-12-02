Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

