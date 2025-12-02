2,106 Shares in Roblox Corporation $RBLX Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 1,090.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 223,845 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 42.0% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,449,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE RBLX opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,008,020.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,267.76. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 322,508 shares of company stock valued at $35,536,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

