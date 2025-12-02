Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WSM opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,353,071.89. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,287,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

