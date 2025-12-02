Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,247.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,007,416. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

