Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 104,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104,680 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

