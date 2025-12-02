Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,400 shares of company stock worth $6,123,938. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 5.7%

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

