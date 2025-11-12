Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $508.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.92. The company has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

