Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,788,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,736,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 177,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

