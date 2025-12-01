Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after buying an additional 1,532,568 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.93.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,759,811. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $647.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $683.38 and a 200-day moving average of $706.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

