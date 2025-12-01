Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Gimbal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $320.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

