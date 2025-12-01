Capital Counsel LLC NY Invests $221,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $402.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.16 and a 200-day moving average of $307.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.