Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised their price target on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $320.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

