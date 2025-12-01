Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AppLovin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,849,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,833,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,870,000 after buying an additional 303,063 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $601.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.52 and a 200-day moving average of $480.22. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

