Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,066 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,810,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,338 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $210.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $4,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,228,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,258,517.97. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

