12,459 Shares in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAMI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Down 0.7%

AAMI opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.32. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

