Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Vipshop stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

