Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,796 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for 2.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $68,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the sale, the president owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

