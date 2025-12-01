Inceptionr LLC Sells 5,179 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TNL shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TNL opened at $68.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $4,074,754.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,992.68. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $100,093.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $254,072.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 198,776 shares of company stock worth $13,080,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.