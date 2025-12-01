CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $68.10.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Wall Street Zen cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $711,463.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,220.68. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.