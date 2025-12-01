CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 39,112 Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.29 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.6%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

