Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $78.71 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $78,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.