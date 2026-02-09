The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6%

DIS stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

