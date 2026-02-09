Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.3% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $609.65 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

