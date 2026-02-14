Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $18.92. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 81,592 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $58,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

Featured Stories

