Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.58. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 62,094 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

