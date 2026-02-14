Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $13.73. Northfield Bancorp shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 310,779 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $14.50 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Northfield Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $568.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1,195.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 30,922.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

