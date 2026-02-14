Barclays Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $124.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $159.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.