Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as high as $39.47. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 28,013 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSBK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Michael John Stoney sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,389.60. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,550 shares in the company, valued at $258,725. This trade represents a 23.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $461,266 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 171,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

