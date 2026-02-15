Wall Street Zen Upgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Hold

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

