WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSC. Citigroup upped their target price on WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. WillScot has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WillScot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

