Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 23rd

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE:MWG – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, February 22nd.
Multi Ways Trading Up 4.3%
NYSE:MWG opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Multi Ways has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
About Multi Ways
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Multi Ways
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Multi Ways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi Ways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.