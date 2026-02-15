Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 23rd

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE:MWG – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, February 22nd.

Multi Ways Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:MWG opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. Multi Ways has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines.

