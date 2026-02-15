PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 9% on Strong Earnings

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.9950. Approximately 267,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 311,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.
The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.
- Positive Sentiment: Recorded revenue growth — PDFS reported record fourth‑quarter and full‑year total revenues, driven by strong demand across its semiconductor data and software solutions businesses. PDF Solutions Reports Q4 and Full‑Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS and revenue vs. consensus — The company reported GAAP/adjusted EPS that topped street consensus ($0.30 vs. ~$0.24) and revenue roughly in line to slightly above estimates (~$62.4M). That beat/near‑beat helped lift sentiment. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — DA Davidson reiterated a “Buy” rating recently, which reinforces positive sell‑side sentiment and may support upward momentum. DA Davidson Reiterates Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and strategy commentary — Management ran an earnings call outlining strategic initiatives and secular opportunities in chip data/analytics; useful for long‑term thesis but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance update unclear — the company noted FY‑2026 guidance activity in its release/remarks; investors should read the guidance section in the press release and call transcript for forward assumptions before assuming an upgrade/downgrade. Press Release / Financial Tables
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting third‑party data and balance‑sheet flags — a third‑party summary reported a diluted EPS miss/zero EPS, a small net loss, a drop in cash balances and a rise in liabilities; such datapoints (if accurate) could temper enthusiasm and add volatility. Review PDFS filings for the authoritative numbers. QuiverQuant: Revenue Growth but EPS Miss
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 595.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 451,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 386,788 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,709,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 378.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,045,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 168,450 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,684.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.
The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.
