Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $38.00. Maplebear shares last traded at $38.8040, with a volume of 5,101,771 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CART. Benchmark lowered their price target on Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Key Stories Impacting Maplebear

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,337.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Maplebear this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Maplebear by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,643 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 64.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,583,000 after buying an additional 845,070 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 3,054.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after buying an additional 1,363,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Featured Stories

