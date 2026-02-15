Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $38.00. Maplebear shares last traded at $38.8040, with a volume of 5,101,771 shares traded.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CART. Benchmark lowered their price target on Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook and volume trends lifted investor sentiment — management flagged continued GTV and engagement momentum and issued upbeat guidance that helped ease competition concerns, a major reason for the bullish move. Instacart shares soar as upbeat forecast tempers competition fears
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham raised its price target to $55 and maintained a Buy, signaling upside for investors who focus on Street revisions. Needham raises price target to $55
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option flow — traders bought ~27,162 calls (≈247% above average), indicating bullish speculation or hedging that can amplify intraday upside and liquidity.
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue growth was solid (revenue ~ $992M, +12% YoY and roughly in line/above estimates) even as profits and EPS showed pressure; mixed fundamental signal that could support longer‑term recovery if margins stabilize. Maplebear Q4 earnings report
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and profitability disappointed: GAAP EPS and net income declined year‑over‑year (EPS missed consensus), highlighting margin pressure despite higher revenue — a near‑term headwind for valuation. Quiver: Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $43) and moved to an equal‑weight stance, reducing near‑term Street support and contributing to volatility. Wells Fargo lowers price target to $43
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade(s) pushed the stock to a new 12‑month low in some sessions and insider selling activity noted by data providers may add to negative sentiment for cautious investors. Maplebear Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Maplebear by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,643 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 64.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,583,000 after buying an additional 845,070 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 3,054.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after buying an additional 1,363,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Maplebear Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.
Maplebear Company Profile
Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.
