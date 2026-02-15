Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $21.0370, with a volume of 1,032,862 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 566.58% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $72,117.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,308.60. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $187,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

