Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $29.01. Cohu shares last traded at $31.4310, with a volume of 723,422 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Cohu’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and topline beat: Q4 revenue rose ~29.9% year‑over‑year to $122.2M and slightly exceeded consensus, showing demand strength in testing equipment. MarketBeat Earnings

Revenue growth and topline beat: Q4 revenue rose ~29.9% year‑over‑year to $122.2M and slightly exceeded consensus, showing demand strength in testing equipment. Positive Sentiment: New HBM opportunity: Cohu is targeting $15M–$20M of HBM (high‑bandwidth memory) revenue in 2026, signaling expanding exposure to higher‑value AI/data‑center markets. MSN Article

New HBM opportunity: Cohu is targeting $15M–$20M of HBM (high‑bandwidth memory) revenue in 2026, signaling expanding exposure to higher‑value AI/data‑center markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts largely maintain conviction: Needham and TD Cowen reaffirmed Buy ratings and raised/maintained price targets ($33, $35), highlighting improving utilization, margin recovery and AI/data‑center tailwinds. TipRanks – Needham

Analysts largely maintain conviction: Needham and TD Cowen reaffirmed Buy ratings and raised/maintained price targets ($33, $35), highlighting improving utilization, margin recovery and AI/data‑center tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target tweaks: B. Riley trimmed its target slightly from $35 to $33 but kept a Buy — a modest adjustment rather than a shift to caution. Benzinga Note

Analyst target tweaks: B. Riley trimmed its target slightly from $35 to $33 but kept a Buy — a modest adjustment rather than a shift to caution. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper color on margins, backlog and end‑market demand if you want to dig into management commentary. Yahoo Finance Highlights

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper color on margins, backlog and end‑market demand if you want to dig into management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported as zeros in some feeds (likely data artifacts) — not actionable as shown.

Short‑interest data reported as zeros in some feeds (likely data artifacts) — not actionable as shown. Negative Sentiment: Q4 surprise adjusted loss: Cohu reported an adjusted loss of $0.15/sh vs. consensus +$0.07, which triggered investor selling despite the revenue beat. Fool Article

Q4 surprise adjusted loss: Cohu reported an adjusted loss of $0.15/sh vs. consensus +$0.07, which triggered investor selling despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near‑term guidance: Q1 revenue was guided to $115M–$129M (consensus ~ $120.2M) and EPS guidance was not clearly provided, increasing uncertainty around near‑term profitability. Zacks Coverage

Cautious near‑term guidance: Q1 revenue was guided to $115M–$129M (consensus ~ $120.2M) and EPS guidance was not clearly provided, increasing uncertainty around near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: The surprise loss and guidance uncertainty prompted a sharp intraday sell‑off and heavy volume, driving the stock lower on the day. Investing.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,361,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,918,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cohu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 131.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

