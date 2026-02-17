Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

