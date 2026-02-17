Colrain Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Colrain Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 106.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up about 3.7% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

