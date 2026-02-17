Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,453 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.