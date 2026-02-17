Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,453 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
