Colrain Capital LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.