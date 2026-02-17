Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF $VSLU Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,437,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,973 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.18% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSLU opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

