Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,932 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.80%.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

