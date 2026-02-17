Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $553.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.5714.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $437.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 226.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $730,197,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

