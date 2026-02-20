Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,651,000 after purchasing an additional 251,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,708,000 after purchasing an additional 824,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,256,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,793,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

CTVA stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

